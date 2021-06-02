Meadow Greens Ladies play ‘2 lady best ball’

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on June 2.

The play of the day was surprise partners 2 lady best ball.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Doris Hagen and Joyce Anderson (30).

Winners on the Meadows side were Joy Blaser and Carmel Taylor (32).

Birdies were made on No. 12 by Joyce Anderson and Karen Baier.

Chip ins were made on No. 1 by Carmel Taylor and Jan Thissen. Chip in on No. 5 by Doris Hagen, on No. 8 by LindaYoungmark. on No. 9 by Patty Shatek.

Chip ins were made on No. 12 by Jan Waller and Joyce Anderson. Sandy Davis chipped in on No. 13 and had a chip on May 26 on No. 5.