Margaret “Peg” L. Seath, 94

Margaret “Peg” Louise Seath, age 94, of Austin, MN, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at The Cedars of Austin. She was born November 3, 1926 in Evanston, IL, to Thomas “Tom” and Olive (Reynolds) Goodwin. Peg grew up in IL, NH, MA, and ME. She graduated from high school in Marblehead, MA. Peg went on to attend Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA and graduated in 1949 from Salem Teachers College in Salem, MA with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Following graduation, she taught in elementary schools in East Hartford, CT, and Minneapolis, MN. On November 2, 1963, Peg married Ronald Seath at the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. After their marriage, she worked at Congregational Nursery School in Austin, Minnesota. Peg and Ronald enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and relatives all over the country including, England and Scotland. Their favorite activities were camping, swimming, and snorkeling. She especially enjoyed her visits with her daughter and son-in-law, twin grandsons, twin brother, his wife and their family. Peg kept up a large correspondence with many out-of-town friends and relatives by “snail mail” and later by email. Her letter writing started when she was in grade school and had “pen pals.” She was active locally in First Congregational Church UCC, AAUW, Meals on Wheels, Genealogy Society, Historical Center, and YACA.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Craig) Seath of Hudson, WI, twin grandsons, Eli and Ethan; twin brother, Paul (Emma Leigh) Goodwin of Fort Myers, FL; nephew, Tom (Linda) Goodwin of Salem, MA; niece, Margaret “Meg” (Tony) Wilkinson of Rexford, NY; two great nephews and two great nieces; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas “Tom” and Olive Goodwin; and her husband, Ronald Seath in 2014.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at First Congregational Church UCC in Austin with Pastor Shari Mason officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in North Freeborn Cemetery, Freeborn, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Congregational Church UCC.