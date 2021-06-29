Lions Fly-In Breakfast to be held Saturday

The Austin Morning Lions will hold their annual Fly-In Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Austin Municipal Airport.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, spam, coffee, juice and milk.

The cost is $6 for ages 5 years and older and free for children under 5. Pilots in charge are also free.

For more information, call the Austin Morning Lions at 507-437-8299.