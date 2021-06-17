Ladies golf league meets on June 16

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on June 16.

The play of the day was Holes that start with Tor F.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Patty Peterson (10) Joy Blaser (12), Lisa Price (12), Susan Westland (12) and Joyce Anderson (12).

Winners on the Meadows side were Sue Erickson (17) and Diane Barnett(17).

Birdies were made on No. 8 by Joyce Anderson, No. 4 by Sue Erickson and Carmel Taylor.

A Chip in was made on No. 6 by Carol Bulson.