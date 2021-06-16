Jena DeMoss: Build a better wrap

Are you looking for an egg-cellent way to enjoy eggs and amplify the nutritional value of your traditional wrap? Wraps are an easy and quick way to have all of your food groups in one place while you are on the go during the busy sSummer months. Our Hy-Vee dietitian’s Pick of the Month — Egglife wraps — are the perfect solution for your next snack or meal to wrap your next meal in extra protein.

Every member in the family can build their own customized wrap by adding their favorite ingredients. Here are some great tips to prepare for the portability and ease of making wraps at home.

Select your base – by choosing Egglife wraps as your base, you are adding additional protein to your diet while keeping calories in check to manage health and wellness goals. For other options, try whole-wheat tortillas or whole- grain flat breads.

Pick your protein – protein helps not only with satiety (keeping you feeling full longer) but also helps with muscle repair and rebuilding. Select a lean protein such as chicken, fish, turkey, pork tenderloin or lean beef (such as sirloin) to incorporate into your next wrap.!

Fill up with fiber – add a variety of vegetables to help your body fill up and stay full longer. Protein and fiber work together to keep you feeling full longer, and vegetables provide a wide variety of vitamins and minerals that your body needs.

Choose your condiments – create your own dressing for a lighter condiment option and way to pack in great flavor!

5 Reasons to Choose Egglife

1. Each ready-to-eat egg white wrap is made of at least 95% egg whites.

2. Made with cage-free eggs, not flour, these wraps contain 5-6g protein, <1g carbs, <35 calories and 170mg of sodium or less per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals!

3. Egglife wraps are versatile and ready -to- serve. Use it as a pizza crust, a taco shell, a panini or a wrap for a quick and easy snack!

4. Egglife wraps are compatible with both Paleo and Keto lifestyles.

5. Egglife wraps are grain-free, dairy-free and legume-free. With flavors such as original, Southwest style, Italian style, everything bagel and rye style – it’s easy to find a flavor you will love!

Try this refreshing recipe for an Asian Chicken Salad Wrap along with the health benefits of Egglife wraps and build a better wrap at home.

Garden Fresh Asian Chicken Salad Wrap

Serves 4

All you need

• 4 original Egglife wraps

• 4 lettuce leaves

Dressing

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. coconut aminos

• 1 tbsp. rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp. sesame oil

• ¼ tsp. fresh ginger, grated

Chicken salad

• 1 lb rotisserie chicken, shredded (or cooked chicken breast, sliced)

• 1-2 carrots, cut into matchsticks

• 1 large bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

• Alfalfa sprouts, washed well

• Baby spinach

All you do

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, coconut aminos, rice vinegar, sesame oil and ginger. Set aside and allow flavors to meld while you prepare the chicken salad.

2. Shred rotisserie chicken and cut vegetables according to instructions. Combine chicken, carrots, bell pepper, alfalfa sprouts and baby spinach in a medium size bowl. Toss with dressing, to coat.

3. Line each wrap with a lettuce leaf, top with chicken salad, roll and eatserve.

Recipe source: https://egglifefoods.com/recipes/keto-friendly/asian-chicken-salad-wrap/

The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.