Jason Hinkle, 31

Jason Michael Hinkle, 31 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Dexter, Minnesota.

Jason was born on May 8, 1990 in Austin to Thomas and Karen (Ackland) Hinkle. He attended Austin High School and worked in the press room at Smyth Printing for several years.

Jason was loving, kind, very generous and cared deeply about his family. He had a love for animals and enjoyed playing with the cats and taking the dog for walks. In his spare time, he treasured time spent outside playing disc golf or biking. He also enjoyed playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Hinkle; grandparents, Robert Ackland and Harold and Lucille Hinkle; aunt, Judy Ackland and uncles, Ken Scheid, Bill Booth, Norman Hinkle and Eugene “Bud” Hinkle.

Jason is survived by his father: Thomas Hinkle of Austin; brother: Derek Hinkle of Austin; grandmother: Geraldine Ackland of Austin; aunts and uncles: Sandra (Robert) Colbenson of Brainerd, Minnesota; Donald Ackland of Austin; Dale (Jean) Ackland of Austin; Cindy (Frank) Griggs of Arkansas; Betty Booth of North Carolina; Robert Hinkle of Rochester; Fred (Georgette “Jo”) Hinkle of Austin; Geraldine Scheid of Becida, Minnesota; LaVon Hinkle of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 9th, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service.