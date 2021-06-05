Jamey Helgeson: White House unveils FY 2022 budget

On May 28, President Joe Biden released his budget request for fiscal year (FY) 2022. The most notable increases were for Vocational Rehabilitation Demonstration and Training programs (604%), Individuals with Disabilities Act Personnel Preparation (177%), and Lifespan Respite Care Act (100%). Visit https://tinyurl.com/ywyc8hxd to see a listing of discretionary programs and their proposed percentage increases.

69th Annual Meeting and Awards

If you missed the Annual Meeting and Awards on May 24, 2021, you can watch the recording of the meeting and the slide show at www.lifemowercounty.org/annualmeeting.

Congratulations to all of the 2021Award Recipients:

• Community Partner of the Year: Hill, Larson & Walth, P.A.

• Direct Service Professional of the Year: Kersten Tollefson

• Distinguished Service Award: Kathleen Huffman

• Professional of the Year: Mary Barinka

• Volunteer of the Year: John Gray

• Robert Qual Memorial Self-Advocate of the Year: Emily Johnson

Upcoming Events

• Tuesday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4 p.m. and Virtual Trivia, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: No Bowling Today!

• Thursday: Mower County Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

• Friday: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

• Saturday: Picnic In The Park, 11:30 a.m.

• June 15: Virtual Name That Tune, 4 p.m. and Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

• June 16: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• June 17: Mower County Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.

• June 18: Bingo, 6 p.m.