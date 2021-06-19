Jamey Helgeson: Mark you calendars for the rescheduled Rose Sale delivery and pick-up day

We had to postpone our April 6 delivery and pick-up day for our 26th annual Rose Sale due to COVID-19.

We have set a new date – Tuesday, June 22. Roses will be delivered between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roses will be available to be picked up at LIFE Mower County, 401 Second Ave NE. Austin, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any questions, need to change something with your order, etc., please contact LIFE Mower County at 1-507-433-8994 or info@lifemowercounty.org

SSI Restoration Act

On June 8, Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) reintroduced the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Restoration (H.R.3763).

The bill would enhance the SSI program by updating the general income disregard to $123 per month, adjusting the earned income disregard to $399 per month, and increasing the resource limits to $10,000 for an individual and $20,000 for a couple.

Congress has not adjusted these limits in many years. In addition, the SSI Restoration Act would repeal SSI’s in-kind support and maintenance provisions as well as penalties for resource transfers, marriage and state tax credits.

FCC launches emergency broadband benefit program

On May 12, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This program provides low-income families with discounts on broadband of $50 per month or $75 per month on tribal lands. Additionally, it provides a discount of up to $100 per month for a computer or tablet. Eligible individuals may enroll at https://getemergencybroadband.org/.

Sponsorships are available for the 11th Taste of Mower County

It is once again time for LIFE Mower County’s annual Taste of Mower County on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

This will be the 11th consecutive year that LIFE Mower County has held this wonderful fundraiser where people can enjoy unlimited tastings of signature food and drink items from the finest home chefs, restaurant chefs, wineries, and breweries in Mower County and the surrounding area.

We also have a live and silent auction, door prizes, games, and a cash bar.

It’s amazing to have a fundraiser that has lasted so long with the support of local businesses like yours. These funds are used to provide advocacy, family support, and recreation programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to enjoy a better quality of life in our community. Each year we ask local businesses to partner with LIFE Mower County by being a sponsor for the Taste of Mower County. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc2021.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Virtual People First Aktion, 4 p.m. and Virtual Trivia, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Mower County Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Happy Hour, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Bean Bag Tournament, 11:30 a.m.

June 29: Virtual Country Cruisers, 4 p.m. and Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

June 30: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

July 1: Mower County Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.