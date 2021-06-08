Helen Rieken, 92

Helen Rieken, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021. Helen was born March 15, 1929, in Lansing, Minnesota, to Harry and Nellie (Grant) Tabor. She grew up and attended school in the Brownsdale and Austin area. She was the only girl along with four brothers. On July 16, 1949, Helen married Lloyd Rieken in Austin. Helen asked the Lord to be her savior some seventy years ago. She was a member of Crane Community Chapel, where she served on the board for many years and was active in the Women’s Missionary. She worked for St. Olaf Hospital for 25 years before retiring. Helen always enjoyed having her family around her and was always praying for them and her grandkids.

Helen will be greatly missed by her children, Linda (Dan) Kretzer of Red Wing, Minnesota, Randy (Julie) Rieken of Rochester, Minnesota, and Brenda Bahner of North Carolina; grandchildren, Coleen, Clay, Amanda, Jim, Vicky, Heather, Donavon, Matt, Brianna, Kelly, and Josh, along with her great grandchildren that love and miss her; sister-in-law, Jan Tabor; son-in-law, Greg Arthaud. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Nellie Tabor; husband, Lloyd Rieken; infant son, Larry Rieken; daughter, Lori Arthaud; brothers, Wayne, Russell, Kenneth, and Harold Tabor.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.