Hayfield baseball team will play New York Mills in state title game Saturday

The top-seeded and top-ranked Hayfield baseball team is just win away from school history.

After winning their first two state tournament games by a combined score of 32-1 in 10 innings of baseball, the Vikings are slated to take on No. 2 seeded New York Mills in the Class A title game in Target Field in Minneapolis at 10 a.m. Saturday.

New York Mills (23-2 overall) is coming off a marathon 15-inning win over Randolph in the state semifinals after beating Sebeka 11-4 in the quarterfinals.

Hayfield (25-0 overall) will have ace pitcher Easton Fritcher on the mound and the Vikings have a majority of their bullpen available as well.

Hayfield hast outscored its opponents on average of 12.5-1.7 per game this season and New York Mills has outscored its opponents on average of 9.0-2.4 this year.