June 16, 2021

Funeral notice: Marilyn Matter, 86

By Daily Herald

Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Aug. 4, 1934-April 20, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Marilyn Matter, 86, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, April 20, in Comforcare, Good Samaritan Home, from complications from a fall.

A funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Cornerstone Church in Austin.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

www.clasenjordan.com

