Funeral notice: John Biege, 104
March 8, 1917-June 21, 2021
FORT DODGE, Iowa – John Biege, 104, Eagle Grove, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, in Friendship Haven.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a Masonic service at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove.
Arrangements by Foust Funeral Home.
www.foustfh.com
