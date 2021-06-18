Fourth suspect pleads guilty to December armed robberies

Involved in robberies in Adams and Lyle

A fourth individual suspected of taking part in armed robberies that occurred in December pleaded guilty on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

, of Austin has pleaded guilty to felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon – and felony aiding/abetting first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon – as part of a plea agreement.

Court documents state that Mower County deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 9 at Corky’s Corner Convenience Store in Adams. A male employee reported three suspects were involved; the first suspect approached the counter while a second and third suspect then entered the store, both holding knives, walked directly behind the counter and ordered the employee to open the register. He said the suspects took approximately $2,521 from the cash register, along with cigars and vaping devices.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the suspect vehicle drive into the alley west of Corky’s Corner.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery report on Dec. 11 at the Freeborn County Co-op in Lyle. An employee reported that two male suspects were involved and that one had a knife. She said one came in first and asked if the store had any tea, then the other suspect held the knife to her back, grabbed her hair and told her to take him to the safe. She complied; however, the safe contained no cash. He then ordered her to open the cash register and took cash from the drawer.

She described the suspect who asked for the tea as about 6’ tall, Hispanic and having a heavier build. She described the suspect with the knife as about 6’ tall and skinny with pale skin and blue eyes. She said the knife was a 4-5” hunting knife with a serrated blade.

She reported that about $580 and several cigars were stolen.

The deputies advised other law enforcement to monitor Highway 105 as they believed the suspect vehicle was heading toward Austin. Police stopped a 1999 Honda Civic that matched the footage of the suspect vehicle from the Corky’s Corner robbery in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southeast and identified the two occupants as Toby James Gogolewski (the driver) and Davenport. They were informed that they were being stopped as part of the investigation into the Lyle robbery and that they matched the description of the suspects provided by the employee.

The officer noted that the pair did not deny involvement in the robbery and they did not seem surprised by the vehicle stop or their arrests.

Gogolewski later provided details of his involvement in four local armed robberies, including the robberies at Corky’s Corner and the Freeborn Co-op.

He told police that he, Davenport and Ladevin Martaz Hardin were involved in the robbery at Corky’s Corner. He said the decision to rob Corky’s Corner was a group decision and the plan was to “go in, get as much as possible, and get out.” He provided details regarding the planning of the robbery and described the robbery, which matched the events described by the victim and on the surveillance video. He identified himself as the suspect who took money from the register while holding a knife toward the clerk and Davenport as the suspect behind the counter with him during the robbery.

Gogolewski also gave details about the robbery of the Freeborn Co-op that matched the events viewed on the surveillance camera.

Gogolewski and Hardin have also pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges.

Davenport will be sentenced on Sept. 9.