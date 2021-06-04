Five honored as piano contest winners

Five area piano students are Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) 2021 state piano contest winners. These students would have performed in the MMTA’s 86th annual honors concert on June 5, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This year, because of COVID-19, there is a Contest Winner Celebrations video on Facebook and YouTube. Winners include Andrew Keenan, Alyssa Klouse, Katie Shin, Blake Zimmerli, and Juliette Zimmerli.

They are piano students of Joyce Edland and Lynee Larson.