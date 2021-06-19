Evie Mohrfeld: Great to be back together again

It was a great day this past week when our traveling seniors came back to us after a long break, recognizable even without wearing their masks.

It was a celebration as we could see how beautiful the Mower County Senior Center looked and also meet with all of our friends.

Our sign-ups have begun with many of the same trips we had planned for 2020.

Here is a quick list of what trips we have planned for this year.

• “Man in Black” (Side-Kick Theater)

• “A Day on the Bench” (Daytrippers Theatre)

• “Celebration Belle” four-hour Riverboat Cruise on the Mississippi River, one day

• Riverboat Cruise to Germany, France and Switzerland

• Christmas musical “White Christmas”

You will find our Travel Office open at the Senior Center 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

The travel number is 1-507-438-3946.

There are brochures in our message box, south entrance, under the canape.

Stop by and see us as the coffee room and dining room are now open also.

Wishing all dads a Happy Fathers Day.g