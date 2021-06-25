Evie Mohrfeld: Back and ready to travel

Hurrah, the Senior Travel Center is now open.

The hours have shortened and many of our planned trips are now in the last half of 2021.

Our Open House on June 15 proved that we are anxious to see our friends and sign up for trips planned for this season.

A travel calendar and complete schedule is now available. They may be picked up at the south entrance of the Mower County Senior Center located at 400 3rd Ave. NE in the message box outside the double doors. Members will receive newsletters in the mail, which if you aren’t already a member you may consider doing so so you can stay in touch and up to date on our trips along with the other activities that are held here.

• The 2021 travel schedule includes:

• July 21: “Man in Black” musical at the Ives Theater in Bloomington. This also includes lunch along with a deluxe motorcoach ride.

•Aug. 4: “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. A Meredith Wilson production that will include dinner and matinee show.

• Aug. 17-Sept. 6: Riverboat Cruise on the Rhine River through Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

• Sept. 16: “A Bench in the Sun.” Daytrippers Theatre in Bloomington. A delightful comedy that includes lunch.

• Oct. 6: Celebration Belle riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River. This one-day, four-hour cruise will depart from Walmart in Austin. We will be bussed to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to board this paddleboard ship. This cruise is so unique as they greet us with yummy sticky rolls. Then the fun begins. Musical entertainment is featured on the entire cruise, plus narration and seating on the fourth deck. Fall is always a scenic time and one we look forward to.

• Nov. 17-20: A couple of first time additions include the National Wildlife Museum in Springfield, Missouri. Recently opened, it is receiving great reviews. I’m anxious to see the penguins. Also the new show at the Sight & Sound Theatre, a production of “Jesus: Live on Stage.”

We also couldn’t miss seeing Danny O’Donald, the popular Irish singer, who we have included in many of our trips. New songs, new themes, he’s still a hit on his now 12-day stop in Branson.

• Dec. 1: “Music Man” second trip to Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This trip the Holiday decorations are hung and promise to be like no other this season of course; they have accumulated two years of decorations.

• Dec. 29: It’s a “Bing and Andy Christmas Musical” at the Fireside Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

There you have it. Word travels fast and so are the sign-ups. We are all anxious to get together again.

Our first two trips are a (July 21 and Aug. 4) soft start as we begin our closeness together. We require vaccine shots and as much caution as we can. Please bring your card with you at payment time.

Our phone number remains 507-438-3946. Mailing address is Evie’s Travel PO number 575, Austin, MN 55912.

Travel hours will be Monday and Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. to noon. Payment will also be there.

We are excited to start after a year and a half from our last get together.

Enjoy the sunshine. See you at the center.