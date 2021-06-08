June 8, 2021

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Spring Deans List

Adams

Erin Hanson, Animal Science

Austin

Kelsie Deters, Social Work

Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications

Faith Sayles, Animal Science

Brownsdale

Emma Holst, Agricultural Business

Mitchell Oswald, Crop & Soil Science

Grand Meadow

Jenelle Lovejoy, Animal Science

Le Roy

Kolton Arndorfer, Agricultural Studies

Dakota Johnson, Agricultural Studies

Waltham

Danielle Jax, Animal Science

