Convictions: June 6-12

—Andrew Vernon Arett, 44, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He received a concurrent sentence of 58 months in prison for felony second-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and a firearm. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Benedicto DeJesus Cordero, 64, of Hesperia, California, was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 15 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Vincent Johnny, 31, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony third-degree drugs – sale – narcotic. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines.

—Aldin Kazic, 30, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.

—Terry Solomon Price, 43, of Austin was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony terroristic threats. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Ian Manuel Lopez Rivera, 23, was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result In 180 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.