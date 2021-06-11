Club news: Duplicate Bridge
Four tables played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin on June 8.
First place, Dave Ring and Jim Fisher; second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.
Three and a half tables played on June 9th, at the center.
First place, Dave Ring and Stan Schultz (MC); second place (tie), Connie Johnson and Loren Cleland and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.
These games are open to any and all who want to play duplicate bridge. Contact Joyce Crowe if you need a partner, she will find you one.
We warmly welcome anyone wanting to play the game of duplicate bridge on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at noon sharp.
Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19
Like breakfast? Then come enjoy some down home cooking in the country with the 14th annual Mower County Breakfast on... read more