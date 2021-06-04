City Council to hold 2022 budget discussion

The Austin City Council will discuss the city budget for the 2022 fiscal year during its next work session.

The city is expecting to receive Local Government Aid in the amount of $8,661,967 for 2021, though the certified amount will not be known until Aug. 1.

The tax levy for 2021, which is taken out of property taxes, was $7,436,000. Every 1% increase in the tax levy would equate to approximately $75,000. According to the April Board of Review documentation, house sales in Mower County increased in value by 11%; however, this does not mean an 11% increase in availability for the tax levy.

Austin Area Arts Director Laura Helle and Austin Planning and Zoning Director Holly Wallace will request a $1,000 donation from the city during the work session for the third annual 4th Avenue Fest scheduled for June 16.

The council will consider two bids for street improvements at the Fourth Street and Third Avenue Northwest intersection during its next regular meeting. The city has received bids from Doyle Conner Company and Pember Companies, Inc. Assistant City Engineer Mitch Wenum has recommended awarding the bid to Doyle Conner Company, whose bid was $457,406.15.

The street improvement will include the removal of signal lights at the intersection, pedestrian crossing improvements between Austin High School and Pacelli, and the closure and removal of Third Avenue Northwest between Fourth Street and Fifth Street Northwest.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be held immediately following the meeting in the City Council Chambers.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete meeting agenda, please visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.