Chateau Speedway returns to action, announces Hall of Fame Inductees

By Matthew Grage

After two weeks of rainouts, Chateau Speedway got back into the swing of things Friday Night with Mother Nature changing things up and turning up the heat. Temperatures around 90 degrees made for a warm evening at The track and the drivers turned up the heat themselves as there was plenty of hot action.

The first of those to do it was Spencer Stock of Racine who walked away with the Brauer Roofing WISSOTA Super Stock Feature. Stock was running second when leader Dennis Dunbar of Winona kissed the wall in turn four coming to the white flag. That left room for Spencer to sneak by for his first Chateau Feature Win. Stock had a couple heat wins in his Midwest Modified over the years at The Track but this was his first look at the Checkers in his Super Stock and it gave him his first Feature win at Chateau.

The second driver to turn the trick on the night was Michael Johnson of Austin, who added his name to the list of Chateau Speedway Feature winners by taking top honors in the USRA B Mod Class. It was his first win overall at The track. It was an impressive run for Johnson who worked his way to the front from a row five starting spot.

Defending Track Champion Trevis Underdahl of Northfield took home his first feature win of the year as well as a sweep after also getting a heat win in the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class. A wild finish had him and Kadden Kath of Ellendale crossing the finish line side by side with Trevis taking it by a nose.

Chateau Speedway also announced the 2021 Inductees for the Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame. The list includes four-time track champion Mike Sorensen, three-time track champion Bryan Hernandez of Blooming Prairie, Wendell Kuehn, formerly of Rochester, Ron Kester of Austin and Rex Garr of Albert Lea.

Sorensen took titles in 1988, 1989, 1996, and 2008 while wheeling A Modified. Hernandez took titles in 2002, 2004, and 2009.

Kuehn wheeled his Mustang to many wins at the track and a Late Model Track Championship in 1973.

Kester took a Championship in 1965 with his famous blue coupe in 1966 and Garr won the 1966 track championship.

The Hall always makes room for one Legacy Member, someone who does not necessarily make his contribution to the history of The Track behind the wheel of a car. The final 2021 Inductee will be Legacy Member Ron Ross of Austin. Ron was the long time flagman at Chateau starting back in 1959 and waved the flags for the better part of 21 years.

It was also announced this last week that the “Spirit of 83 Mike Guttormson Memorial Event which was rained out Memorial Day Weekend has been rescheduled to Aug. 27.

RESULTS

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson-Austin; 2. Scott Demmer-Ellendale; 3. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar; 4. Matthew Brooks-Austin; 5. Kevin Johnson-Bakersfield CA

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 3. Charlie Steinberg-Kasson; 4. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 5. Kylie Kath-Claremont

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 3. Michael Wick-Faribault; 4. Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield; 5. Bobby Crews-Austin

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 2. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 3. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 4. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 5. Stacy Krohnberg-Walters

ACTION BUILDERS WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 2. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 3. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville, IA; 4. Christopher Deno-Kasson; 5. Adam Martinson-Blaine

SKJEVELAND SANITATION AND ROLL OFF SERVICE WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Bailey Wolff-Janesville; 2. Josh Winsky-Rochester; 3. Troy Tuma-Owatonna; 4. Trystan Hagen-Winona; 5. Shawn Poston-Red Wing[11]

BRAUER ROOFING WISSOTA SUPER STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Spencer Stock-Racine; 2. Dennis Dunbar-Winona; 3. Neil Eckhart-Rochester; 4. Harland Morehart-Rochester