Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off first season on Friday

The Cedar River Farmers Market will kick off its inaugural first season from 3-7 p.m. on Friday.

There will be over a dozen vendors with a variety of homegrown and handmade products, live entertainment from local musicians Jesse Smith (3-5 p.m.) and Lost in Austin (5-7 p.m.) and several food trucks that will include Bummy’s BBQ & B-Lo Zero Sno Cones and Gourmet Minn-E-Donuts).

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will also be doing a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. to open the Market. The Market will continue each Friday from 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 15 with a variety of vendors, live music, and food trucks.