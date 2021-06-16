June 16, 2021

A new farmers market would set up shop in the parking lot south of the old location of The Terp on weekends. Herald file photo

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off first season on Friday

By Daily Herald

Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Cedar River Farmers Market will kick off its inaugural first season from 3-7 p.m. on Friday.
There will be over a dozen vendors with a variety of homegrown and handmade products, live entertainment from local musicians Jesse Smith (3-5 p.m.) and Lost in Austin (5-7 p.m.) and several food trucks that will include Bummy’s BBQ & B-Lo Zero Sno Cones and Gourmet Minn-E-Donuts).
The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will also be doing a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. to open the Market. The Market will continue each Friday from 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 15 with a variety of vendors, live music, and food trucks.
