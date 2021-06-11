June 11, 2021

BREAKING: Austin man arrested by FBI in connection to Capitol breach

By Daily Herald

Published 11:33 am Friday, June 11, 2021

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and the Austin Police Department have taken an Austin man into custody in connection to the Capitol breach that took place on Jan. 6.

According to a tweet by the FBI Minneapolis, Daniel Johnson, 29 was arrested this morning.

“Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, MN was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents and Austin PD this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.,” the tweet read.

Court documents have yet to be posted. Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.

