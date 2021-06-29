BP woman charged with meth possession after domestic situation

A Blooming Prairie woman allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine made her first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Andrea Verle Schmitt, 51, has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess methamphetamine in a school zone – and felony fifth-degree drug possession.

The criminal complaint states that police were called regarding a female subject (later identified as Schmitt) being involved in a domestic disturbance at about 10:43 a.m. on June 28 in the area of Eighth Avenue Northwest (within a school zone) in Austin. An officer made contact with Schmitt and contacted a Mower County Community Corrections agent, who issued an apprehension order on Schmitt.

Police noted that Schmitt was intoxicated and in possession of an alcoholic beverage.

While at the Mower County Jail, Schmitt was found to be in possession of a half gram of suspected methamphetamine.

A review of Schmitt’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, disorderly conduct, and damage to property.

Schmitt will appear in court again on July 8.