Austin VFW wins one of two to start the season, will host AL Thursday

By Daily Herald

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team recently opened its season as it lost 7-2 at Byron on June 2 and it beat the Rochester Stars 3-1 at Rochester Century Sunday.

Nick Robertson and Peyton Ransom, and Brayden Bishop split the pitching duties in the win against the Stars.

Austin will host Albert Lea at Marcusen  Park at 5 p.m.  Thursday.

Byron 7, Austin 2

Austin hitting: Camden Gilles, 2-for-3; Gavin Esplan, RBI

Austin 3, Stars 1

Austin hitting: Brayden Bishop, 2 hits

