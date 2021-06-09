Austin VFW wins one of two to start the season, will host AL Thursday

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team recently opened its season as it lost 7-2 at Byron on June 2 and it beat the Rochester Stars 3-1 at Rochester Century Sunday.

Nick Robertson and Peyton Ransom, and Brayden Bishop split the pitching duties in the win against the Stars.

Austin will host Albert Lea at Marcusen Park at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Byron 7, Austin 2

Austin hitting: Camden Gilles, 2-for-3; Gavin Esplan, RBI

Austin 3, Stars 1

Austin hitting: Brayden Bishop, 2 hits