Austin grad is back in his zone as Post 91 tops Northfield

Anthony Ciola is back in his comfort zone at Marcusen Park.

Between his time with the Austin Greyhounds and the Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team, the Austin grad is playing 12 games in 13 days this week and he drew two walks in Post 91’s 10-4 win over Northfield in Marcusen Tuesday.

Post 91 has now won two games in a row.

“It’s a lot of fun to play with this group of guys. I’ve been playing with them every summer, especially after not playing last spring. I love playing with these guys,” Ciola said. “We had a little bit of a slow start, but once we get our chemistry we’ll get rolling.”

Ciola recently finished up his freshman season at Riverland Community College, where he hit .215 with a double and 10 RBIs in 35 games for the Blue Devils. Ciola also pitched in five games with an ERA of 8.59.

“I just want to keep playing hard, no matter what happens,” Ciola said. “You’ve got to keep playing through it and keep getting better.”

After trailing 2-0, Post 91 (3-2 overall) seized the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Tanner Steene doubled in a run to put Austin up 4-2.

Zach Bollingberg rebounded after the slow start to pitch two scoreless frames in the third and fourth. He scattered six hits over a total of four innings of work.

Northfield 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 — 4 7 2

Austin 0 4 2 0 4 0 X — 10 8 4

Austin pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 4 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K; Lathan Wilson, 3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Cole Walter, 1-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Anthony Ciola, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Bollingberg, 0-for-3, BB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-4, triple, R; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-4, triple; Dusty Copley, 2-for-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB, 2 BBs; Jed Nelson, 0-for-3, R; Jaren Steene, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-3, R, 2 SB; Logan Murphy, 0-for-1, R; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs