Austin garage fire under investigation
The cause of a Sunday garage fire in Northeast Austin is currently under investigation.
According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, Austin Fire and Police were dispatched to a garage fire at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street Northeast. The home’s occupants and the occupants of a neighboring house were cleared from their residences.
No injuries were reported.
Clennon did not give a damage estimate, but said the garage and a 2007 Pontiac G6 inside the garage were total losses.
