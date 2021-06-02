June 2, 2021

Austin boys golfers advance two to second round of Section 1AAA Tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 8:01 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Austin boys golfers advanced two golfers to the second day of the Section 1AAA Tournament at Lake City Tuesday.

Ian Bundy shot a 79 and Izaac Erickson shot an 86 to move on to the final round.

The Packers didn’t advance as a team, but they shot a season low score of 344.

Our future looks bright with three middle school kids, a ninth grader, and a tenth grader,” Austin head coach Matt Raso said. “These guys truly enjoy the game and will be busy playing all Summer.”

Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 79; Izaac Erickson, 86; Isaac Anderson, 88; Cale Tupy, 91; Elijah Krueger, 95; Max Bissen, 99

