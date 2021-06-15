Audrey J. Tindal, 83

Audrey Jean Tindal, age 83 of Brownsdale died Monday, June 14, 2021 at St Mark’s Memory Care – Austin.

Audrey was born November 9, 1937 to Gerald & Leona (Sargeant) Crews.

She grew up in Southern MN and her education was through the Austin school system.

Audrey was united in marriage to Samuel Tindal in Tijuana Mexico on April 14, 1956.

She enjoyed her job as a kitchen aid at St Mark’s Lutheran home until she retired.

Audrey enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include children, Pamela (Ricky) Culbert, Minnesota Lake, Barbara Tindal, Austin, Charles (Cindy) Tindal, Waltham, Matthew (Susan) Tindal, Hayfield, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. Eight siblings, Marlys Staffon, Charlene Kruger, Bob (Valinda) Crews, Betty (Bill) Hansen, Darrell (Jean) Crews, Dawn Taylor, Ramon (Sue) Crews, Renee (Jeff) Janney.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Tindal, an infant daughter, Susan, parents, Gerald and Leona Crews, brothers, Gary, Roger & Jimmy Crews.

Funeral service will be held at Mayer Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com