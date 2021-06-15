ARC urges blood donations at upcoming blood drives

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming local blood drives will be held at the following locations:

• Today – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southland High School in Adams

• June 28 – Noon to 6 p.m. at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin

• June 29 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Austin Utilities in Austin

• June 29 – Noon to 6 p.m. at the Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club in Blooming Prairie