June 29, 2021

  • 81°

Education Milestones

By Daily Herald

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Riverland Community College Spring President’s and Dean’s List

Adams

Brendan Kennedy, Dean’s List

Sierra Ruechel, Dean’s List

Austin

Georgine Adjovi, President’s List

Hannah Allhiser, President’s List

Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List

Diana Alvarado, Dean’s List

Evan Anderson, Dean’s List

Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List

Fairy Apolo, Dean’s List

Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List

Almarick Awounou, Dean’s List

Vanessa B Garcia, Dean’s List

Yasmin Bacelar De Souza, Dean’s List

Grace Bailey, Dean’s List

Trevor Baldus, Dean’s List

Valerie Barthels, Dean’s List

Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List

Brandon Batten, Dean’s List

Gretta Bergstrom, President’s List

Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List

Zachary Bollingberg, Dean’s List

Brooklyn Brandt, Dean’s List

Sydnee Brandt, President’s List

Abigail Brinkman, Dean’s List

Brianna Brooks, President’s List

Robert Cabraja, President’s List

Emma Clausman, President’s List

Claire Connett, Dean’s List

Priscilla Cook, Dean’s List

Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List

Olivia Culbert, President’s List

Emily Curtis, President’s List

Jada Declue, President’s List

Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List

Jennifer Esplan, Dean’s List

Felipe Ewert Calderaro, Dean’s List

Rylee Fawver, Dean’s List

Ryan Flanders, President’s List

Johanna Geannakouri, President’s List

Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List

Laura Geffert, Dean’s List

Jackson Goetz, President’s List

Johana Gonzalez Perez, President’s List

Evan Goodmanson, Dean’s List

Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List

Mitchell Grabau, Dean’s List

Jacob Grove, Dean’s List

Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List

Cole Gunderson, Dean’s List

Connor Hackensmith, Dean’s List

Kendall Hackensmith, Dean’s List

Tyler Hanson, Dean’s List

Heather Hatfield, Dean’s List

Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List

Megan Heimer, President’s List

Nicole Heimsness, President’s List

Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List

Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List

Avery Hinkley, Dean’s List

Taylor Hinrichs, Dean’s List

Lauren Holets-Buntrock, President’s List

Kate Holtz, Dean’s List

Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List

Nounawon Houenaze, President’s List

Joshua Howe, Dean’s List

Julia Hultgren, President’s List

Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List

Ethan Johnson, President’s List

Olivia Johnson, Dean’s List

Stella Johnson, Dean’s List

Sydney Johnson, President’s List

Jazzmyn Jorgenson, President’s List

Emmanuel Kawah, Dean’s List

Andalina Khamsa, President’s List

Sherree King, Dean’s List

Anthony Kinney, President’s List

Patrick Konken, President’s List

Dah Ku, Dean’s List

Michael LaCore, President’s List

Jordan Legried, Dean’s List

Mariana Lemus, President’s List

Wai Laam Janice Ling, Dean’s List

Grace Magnuson, Dean’s List

Ariel Martin, Dean’s List

Marissa McConnell, President’s List

Amy McMahan, Dean’s List

Justin McNiff, Dean’s List

Nay Meh, President’s List

Pa Meh, President’s List

Mebratu Melaku, Dean’s List

Carly Meyer, President’s List

Issac Meyer, President’s List

Lane Meyer, Dean’s List

Mariah Miller, Dean’s List

Maria Morey, President’s List

Alexander Mullenbach, Dean’s List

Nathan Murphy, Dean’s List

Esmeralda Navarro, Dean’s List

Ventura Navarro, Dean’s List

William Nemitz, Dean’s List

Abbey Neve, Dean’s List

Nhung Nguyen, Dean’s List

Ethan Owens, Dean’s List

Alondra Peralta, Dean’s List

Savannah Percival, Dean’s List

Carolyn Pickar, President’s List

Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List

Mariah Ramos, Dean’s List

Cindy Raney, Dean’s List

Elizabeth Reed, Dean’s List

Beh Reh, Dean’s List

Ku Reh, President’s List

Alec Reinartz, Dean’s List

Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List

David Ruiz, Dean’s List

Rossette Sagala, Dean’s List

Thomas Schafer, Dean’s List

Joseph Schammel, Dean’s List

Chloe Schmitt, President’s List

Katherine Schramek, Dean’s List

Kyle Sellers, Dean’s List

Irving Serrano, Dean’s List

Erick Soto, Dean’s List

Allison Srp, President’s List

SummerAnn Stewart, Dean’s List

Cassidy Stowell, Dean’s List

Gretchen Sunde, Dean’s List

Brianna Swanson, Dean’s List

Abigail Swigerd, Dean’s List

Estrella Torres, President’s List

Vy Tran, Dean’s List

Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List

Lexi Turner, Dean’s List

Davi Vercosa Soares, Dean’s List

Gretta Vignon, Dean’s List

Mary Vuong, Dean’s List

Thomas Walker, President’s List

Micha Weber, Dean’s List

Briella Wempner, President’s List

Jordyn Williamson, President’s List

Samuel Woodhouse, Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Hannah Andersen, Dean’s List

Joah Parks, President’s List

Kolby Tapp, Dean’s List

Dexter

Grace Hilton, Dean’s List

Kristie Kielsmeier, Dean’s List

Elkton

Kelsey Mensink, Dean’s List

Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List

Geneva

Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Drew Copley, Dean’s List

Lansing

Piper Kellner, Dean’s List

LeRoy

Daniel Bly Laguna, Dean’s List

Nicholas Kasel, Dean’s List

Lyle

Michael Attleson, President’s List

Eliseo Melendrez, Dean’s List

Liberty Mlenar, President’s List

Racine

Madeline Birch, Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Madison Bhend, Dean’s List

Hope Dion, Dean’s List

Christian Hjelmen, Dean’s List

Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List

Kory Klouse, Dean’s List

Malina Luke, Dean’s List

Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List

Jordan Nielsen, Dean’s List

Camryn Reuter, Dean’s List

Taopi

Kylie Kiefer, Dean’s List

Mariah Kiefer, Dean’s List

Minnesota State College Southeast Spring President’s List

Austin: Demi Braun, Valerie Hazelton, Geri Tollefson

Rochester Community and Technical College Spring President’s List

Austin: Adetonan Hounwanou, Rachel Quandt

Grand Meadow: Laney Anderson, River Landers

LeRoy: Gabriel Jarrod

Racine: Raymond Fjetland, Joanna Hansen, Aaron Quandt

Rochester Community and Technical College Spring Dean’s List

Austin: Arta Lika, Madyson Pepper

Dexter: Carson Abbott

Lyle: Olivia Christianson

Upper Iowa University Spring Dean’s List

Hayfield: Maggie Streightiff

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring Dean’s List

Adams

Nicholas Finbraaten, College of Education & Human Sciences

Elizabeth Wolterman, College of Business

Austin

Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences

Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences

Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business

Jacy Hansen, College of Education & Human Sciences

Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences

Madison Lang, College of Business

Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences

Halie Retterath, College of Business

Samantha Sheldon, College of Education & Human Sciences

Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences

Ellie Tupy, College of Arts and Sciences

Grand Meadow

Hattie Voigt, College of Arts and Sciences

