2021 Mower County Dairy Royalty announced

Jenna Bentzin of Rose Creek and Victoria Hansen of Austin have been named the 2021 Mower County Dairy Princesses.

Bentzin is the daughter of Ed and Cheri Smith and is sponsored by Smith Family Farms. Hansen is the daughter of Corey and Kaye Hansen and is sponsored by Hansen Farms.

In addition, the 2021 Mower County Milkmaids are Kallie Kenyon, daughter of Mark and Mindy Kenyon of Austin, and Aubree Vogt, daughter of Josh and Heather Vogt of Rose Creek. Kenyon is sponsored by Jax Dairy and Vogt is sponsored by John Jax Dairy.

Bentzin and Hansen were 2020 Mower County Dairy Princesses, while Vogt was a 2020 Mower County Milkmaid.

The annual dairy royalty program is organized by the Mower County American Dairy Association Board, which is chaired by McKinzie Neitzke of LeRoy and includes Chris Sukalski of LeRoy as vice chair, Tanya Miller of LeRoy as secretary, Gene Anderson of Waltham as treasurer and Julia Mullenbach of Rose Creek as princess coordinator. Additional board directors include Randy Smith of Adams and Lori Read of Lyle.

Mower County Dairy Royalty are ambassadors for dairy farmers in Mower County. They love to share information about the role of dairy in healthy eating habits and how dairy farmers care for their cows, community and land.

To request Mower County Dairy Royalty to visit your event or group, please contact Julia Mullenbach at juliamullenbach10@gmail.com or the Mower County Dairy Royalty Facebook page.