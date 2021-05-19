Zynda named All-MCAC
Austin grad Phillip Zynda was named to the All-MCAC baseball team recently.
Zynda is a sophomore catcher at Central Lakes and he hit .316 with three homers, 10 doubles, one triple and 29 RBIs this spring.
Riverland Community College pitcher Max Schumacher was also named to the team.
You Might Like
Petrik wins the 800 as Packers take second in Winona
The Austin boys track and field team took second place in the Winona Quadrangular Tuesday. Austin senior Alex Petrik won... read more