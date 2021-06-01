WEM eliminates Blooming Prairie baseball team

The No. 8 seeded Blooming Prairie baseball team had its season end on a loss to No. 9 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown by a score of 9-1 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in BP Monday.

BP finishes its season with a record of 6-12 overall. WEM (5-14 overall) will take on top seeded Hayfield in Riverland at 5 p.m. Thursday.