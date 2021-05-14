Vikings power past Schaeffer Academy baseball team

The Hayfield baseball team beat Schaeffer Academy (1-13 overall) 18-0 in five innings in Rochester Thursday.

Lucas Hansen pitched four shutout innings for the Vikings (13-0 overall) Easton Fritcher had a homer, a triple and five RBIs.

Hayfield pitching: Lucas Hansen (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 2 K ; Ethan Slaathaug, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 4-for-5, HR, triple, 3 R, 5 RBIs, SB; Erik Bungum, 3-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs, SB; Karver Heydt, 2-for-4, triple, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 0-for-4, BB, R, SB; Isaiah Tempel, 1-for-3, R, RBI; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 SB; Isaac Watson, 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Ethan Pack, 1-for-2, BB, R, RBI; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Aidan Nelson, HBP, R; Zander Jacobson, 1-for-1, triple, R, RBI; Kayden Jacobson, 1-for-1, R