Vernon M. Davis, 99

Vernon Merrell Davis, age 99, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at The Cedars of Austin. Vernon was born on September 14, 1921 in Barron, Wisconsin, the son of Alfred and Grace (Baldwin) Davis. He attended country school and graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1942. Shortly after graduation, Vernon enlisted into the United States Navy serving in WWII and Korean War, including 2 ½ years in the Philippines and earned the rank of Chief Electrician Mate. Following his honorable discharge from the service in 1952, Vernon attended Northwestern Electronics Institute. He then came to Austin, Minnesota, to work for KMMT, then started TV Fix It in the mid 1950’s. Vernon then went back to KMMT and a few years later went to channel 3 in Mason City, Iowa, and then back to KMMT, until his retirement in 1995. Vernon was a certified scuba instructor for the YMCA in Austin and taught in Albert Lea, Mason City, and in private pools. In 1970, Vernon was united in marriage to Delores Nelson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He enjoyed photography and belonged to the Camera Club. Vernon is a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Austin. In his free time, he liked working in his shop, woodworking, metal work, and electronics. Vernon loved traveling by car and bus, especially enjoyed trips to Canada. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his son, Steven (Kathy) Foster of Brownsdale, MN; daughter, Charlene Evans of Plainview, MN; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Grace Davis; wife, Delores Davis in 2019; 1 brother; 1 sister; and 1 half-sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, Minnesota. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.