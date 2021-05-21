UW of Mower County raises $1.1M from 2020 campaign

United Way of Mower County (UWMC) concludes its annual Community Campaign having raised nearly $1.1 million for local nonprofit organizations.

UWMC, like many other charitable organizations, faced unprecedented fundraising challenges in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those challenges ultimately led to a 14% campaign decline after a record-breaking fundraising year in 2019 when the total came in at just under $1.27 million. Despite this, nearly 60% of agencies will be fully funded in 2021, and 84% of the total funding request will be fulfilled thanks to the generosity of UWMC supporters.

Financial contributions from those supporters — over 2,500 individuals, businesses, foundations, and service groups — have been strategically allocated by volunteers (UWMC donors) through UWMC’s annual Community Investment process. This funding cycle, UWMC is partnering with 24 organizations coordinating 38 programs that engage Mower County residents across all demographics in a variety of settings.

Behind every changed life is someone who cares, and there is no greater power for change than a community discovering what it cares about. As with every year, UWMC’s 2020 Community Campaign is a testament to the incredible generosity of community members and businesses, the strength of cross-sector partnerships and collaborations, the talent and dedication of our team and volunteers, and, most importantly, the power of collective impact.

Learn more about the reason behind the work of United Way of Mower County, the empowered individuals who make it all possible, and the impact on UWMC funded partners, programs, and participants at www.uwmower.org/celebrate.