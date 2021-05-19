May 19, 2021

Unbeaten Randolph sweeps season series from Lyle-Pacelli

By Daily Herald

Published 10:16 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team had a five-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Randolph by a score of 11-2 on the road Tuesday.

The Rockets (17-0 overall) have now handed the Athletics their only two losses of the season.

LP (14-2 overall) will face another big test when it plays at Hayfield at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

