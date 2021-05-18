Tempel makes strong return for No. 1 Vikings
Hayfield senior Joey Tempel made a big return to the lineup for the No. 1 ranked Vikings after a two week quarantine as he led Hayfield to a 13-0 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-10 overall) in Hayfield Monday.
Tempel struck out nine in five innings to score the shutout and he also knocked in four runs.
Hayfield pitching: Joey Tempel (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 9 K
Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-3, double, BB, 4 R, RBI; Joey Tempel, 2-for-3, double, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Karver Heydt, 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Erik Bungum, 1-for-2, double, BB, 2 R, RBI; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-1, HBP, 2 R, RBI
Nelsen throws a no-hitter as Rebels sweep Schaeffer Academy
The Southland softball team swept Schaeffer Academy (0-14 overall) by scores of 18-0 and 15-0 in Rose Creek Monday. Bria...