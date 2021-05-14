Sylvia J. Lemke, 92

Sylvia J. Lemke, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Sylvia Joanne Rasmussen was born August 22, 1928 in Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Larsen) Rasmussen. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1946 and went on to attend Luther College. On September 3, 1950, Sylvia was united in marriage to Wilmer “Bill” Lemke at the Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. Sylvia worked for Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 28 years, taking some time off to raise her children. She loved to read and enjoyed singing. Sylvia sang at many weddings and in choirs over the years. She was a past member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Y Matrons. After her retirement in 1989, Sylvia moved to Austin, Minnesota, where she became a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, active at the Mower County Senior Center, and Sons of Norway. In 2017, she moved to Our House Senior Living and enjoyed participating in Bible studies. Sylvia will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Martin (Ruth) Lemke of Elk River, MN; daughter, Maren (Dwane Hull) Lemke of Austin, MN; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was a godmother to many. She considered this a great honor and considered the godchildren members of her spiritual family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Rasmussen; husband, Wilmer “Bill” Lemke; two grandsons, Michael and David.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 11:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be held at a later date in Grandview Memorials Gardens, Rochester, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Disabled American Veterans. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.