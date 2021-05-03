SMART Transit set to reinstate fare collection
SMART Transit announced Monday that it is reinstating fare collection later this year.
The changes will take effect on July 6, with no change to previous rates.
SMART discontinued fare collection on June 1, 2020, as part of a safety measure during COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to cut down on physical interaction between people. It was well as a way to help communities during a very difficult time
Monthly Bus Passes
Monthly Deviated Route Pass: Adult $35 Monthly Deviated Route Pass – Senior/Student $30 (Prorated amount for passes purchased on the 15th (or later) of each month
Tokens
Student: $1
Deviated Route: $2
Demand Response: $2.50
Demand Response County: $3
County wide service – Outside City Limits
Austin-Albert Lea Shuttle: $3.50
Mankato Circle Run (Waseca): $4.50
* Children five and under will remain free of charge with paid adult
Questions, comments or concerns about any of SMART’s services may be directed through the dispatch office at
1-855-SMART-B1 (1-855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org
