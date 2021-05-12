Single Mom Car Clinic this Saturday

A local mission group from Cornerstone Church is stepping up to serve single moms this Saturday with God and a collection of several local churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

From 10 a.m. to noon, at the Austin’s Veterans Pavilion, moms can bring their cars to be checked over and scheduled for service at local garages in Mower County.

Moms and their children will be treated with support, gift bags, guidance along with other resources.

Applications have come in from area community agencies that help provide resources for moms. This is an opportunity for moms to feel supported and have a safe operating vehicle.

Churches and businesses that are helping with Saturday’s event include: Westminster Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Faith Church, Hormel Foundation, Austin Area Foundation, Ed’s South Main, Austin Tire, Total Fitness, Medicap, Worlein Funeral Home, BG Products, Full Force Crossfit, Zonta, Freeborn Mower Cooperative, Southwest Sales, Hutch & Sons Builders, Austin Utilities, Games People Play, Gappa Automotive, Desperate Tears, Parenting Resource Center and Roscoe’s Repair.