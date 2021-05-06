LAKE MILLS, Iowa -A Memorial Service for Russell Eugene Smidt will be held at Silver Lake County Park, 497 500th Street, Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. His daughters extend an invitation to join them at Silver Lake to remember and honor their father, Russell.

Russell Smidt, 80, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his home.