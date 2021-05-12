Rebels shut down GMLOK baseball team

The Southland baseball team beat GMLOK (6-7 overall) 10-0 in Adams Tuesday.

Harrison Hanna struck out six for the Rebels (7-2 overall) and James Mullenbach pitched two scoreless innings.

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 5 BBs, 0 R, 6 K; James Mullenbach, 2 IP, 1 BB, 0, 2 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 0-for-3, BB, SB; James Mullenbach, 2-for-2, 2 R, double, BB; Nick Boe, 2-for-3, 3 R, BB, SB; Dan Boe, 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs, BB, SB; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Harrison Hanna, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, BB, SB; Gavin Nelsen, 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Jonas Wiste, 0-for-2, BB; Connor Edland, BB; Felten, 1-for-1, RBI