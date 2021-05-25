Rebels can’t hold on against Rockets

The Southland baseball team couldn’t hang on as it lost 5-2 to Randolph (19-0 overall) on the road Monday.

The Rebels (12-4 overall) held a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but the Rockets charged back with four runs.

Southland hitting: Nick Boe, 2-for-4; Harrison Hanna, 0-for-2, R, BB; Eli Wolff, 0-for-2, BB; Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-2, R, BB; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs