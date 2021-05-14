First half property taxes are due Monday, May 17.

Normally the first half payment is due May 15, however, this year the 15th falls on Saturday so taxpayers have a couple extra days to make their payment. There is no other extension to pay and there is no penalty deferral period this year.

If you haven’t made your property tax payment yet, there are many payment options available:

• In-person: At the Mower County Government Center located at 201 First Street NE in Austin from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enter through the law enforcement center entrance.

• Mail: Property tax payments mailed in must be postmarked on or before May 17, 2021 to be considered timely paid. Please include your payment stub from your property tax statement with your check.

• Drop Box: Located just outside the law enforcement center entrance of the government center. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day.

• Online: Provide your bank routing number and bank account number (“e-check”), or use a debit or credit card. The county website link is: www.co.mower.mn.us/208/Property-Tax-Payment-Options.

Please note that a convenience fee applies to payments by e-check, debit card, and credit card. When paying online, you will also need to know your parcel ID number which is printed on your tax statement.

Taxpayers are responsible for payment of property taxes and this is not affected by failure to receive a tax statement for a parcel.

If you did not receive a property tax statement, it is likely because your current address is not on file. Tax statements are not forwarded; they are returned to our office. Contact the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer office at 507-437-9456 if this situation applies to you.