Packer softball team falls to KoMets

The Austin softball team lost to Kasson-Mantorville (8-4 overall) 17-2 in five innings in Kasson Tuesday.

Isabel Stark had a triple for the Packers (0-17 overall).

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 IP, 14 H, 9 BB, 17 R, 2 k

Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 1-for-2, triple; VanPelt, 1-for-2; Alia Retterath, 1-for-1