Packer girls finish sixth in Red Wing

By Daily Herald

Published 9:07 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Austin girls golf team took sixth place in the Red Wing Invite Thursday.

Mallory Brown led the Packers with a 106.

Team standings: 1. Lake City, 336; 2. Byron, 369; 3. Red Wing 373; 4. Winona 396; 5. Century 408; 6. Austin 491

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 109; Anita Rao, 119; Izzy Sellers, 141; Anna Kossman, 144

 

