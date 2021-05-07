May 7, 2021

  • 41°

Packer boys take 11th in Northfield

By Daily Herald

Published 7:14 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Austin boys golf team took 11th place at the 11-team Skip Boyum Invite in Northfield Thursday.

Cale Tupy led the Packers with a 92.

Mankato West won the meet with a team score of 300.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 92; Elijah Krueger, 100; Izaac Erickson, 107; Joseph Ewing, 109; Dane Mitchell, 111

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections