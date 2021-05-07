Packer boys take 11th in Northfield
The Austin boys golf team took 11th place at the 11-team Skip Boyum Invite in Northfield Thursday.
Cale Tupy led the Packers with a 92.
Mankato West won the meet with a team score of 300.
Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 92; Elijah Krueger, 100; Izaac Erickson, 107; Joseph Ewing, 109; Dane Mitchell, 111
