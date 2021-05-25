NRHEG baseball team edges out BP in nine innnings
The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to New Richland-HEG (6-11 overall) 7-6 in nine innings on the road Monday.
Alex Miller was four-for-five with a triple for BP (6-10 overall).
“You’d like to win, but we want to be in the game and they 10-runned us last time we played them. We just made too many mistakes tonight,” BP head coach Matt Kittelson said.
BP pitching: Luke Larkoski, 6 IP, 6 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 4 K; Alex Miller (L) 2 IP, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K
BP hitting: Miller, 4-for-5, triple; Larkoski, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI
